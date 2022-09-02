‘VC Internship Scheme’: Delhi University students can do paid internships in varsity departments

Delhi University (DU) is launching a ‘Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme’ (VCIS) through which undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university can avail themselves of paid internships in the university’s departments and centres.

This scheme is being launched as part of the programmes being introduced by the university in its centenary year.

“The objective of VCIS is to impart training on soft and hard skills by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning. It is a method to intertwine holistic knowledge with the innovative avenues of earning while learning the nitty-gritty of academics and administration,” said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The scheme will offer two kinds of internships – summer and regular – which shall be open to full-time regular undergraduate and postgraduate students of DU in any course.

For now, the total number of interns in each category has been capped at 200.

The summer internships will be offered during summer vacation for eight weeks and students will be paid Rs 10,000 per month, while internships during the academic session will pay Rs 5,000 per week.

The internships will be available throughout the year, based on the requirements of the university’s departments and centres. This scheme is applicable to all institutes, departments and centres of the university, including the VC’s office, the various libraries, the admission branch, and the Equal Opportunity Cell.