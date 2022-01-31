Delhi University V-C lays foundation stone of new academic block at Kamala Nehru College

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh Monday laid the foundation stone of a new academic block at Kamala Nehru College (KNC).

“The new academic block is a part of the OBC infrastructure expansion plan which will have lecture halls and laboratories spread over three levels. The foundation stone of the present building was laid in 1972 by then-President Shri V.V. Giri and the building was inaugurated by Shrimati Indira Gandhi in 1974,” the college said in a statement.

The new block will be built over an area of 1,250 sq metres with a basement, ground floor, mezzanine floor, and a first floor.

“On the ground floor, there is a lecture hall with a seating capacity of 180 people with a green room, equipment room, storeroom, and toilets including for the differently abled. The basement has nine tutorial rooms, a staff room, and lockers. The mezzanine floor has a loft and storerooms,” the college said.

“The first floor has a classroom, a terrace porch, and a bridge to the existing buildings. All classrooms will be smart classrooms. This is an environmentally friendly building reflecting the college’s commitment to an environmentally sustainable future,” it added.

At the event Monday, apart from Singh, other senior officials were also present including Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, Director South Campus Prakash Singh, and KNC Governing Body Chairman Jaydeep Ahuja.

In accordance with Covid protocol, the number of attendees was limited. The program was live-streamed on the college’s YouTube channel.

Speaking at the event, Principal Kalpana Bhakuni talked about how digital technology had been utilised by the college to “seamlessly continue the teaching and learning process during the pandemic”.

“The college helped students through ‘Recharge the Learning Scheme’ whereby students were helped to recharge data so that they could continue with online classes without any hindrance,” she said.

V-C Singh spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) and stressed the need to “encourage imagination, originality, and creativity in the students”. He also said the NEP would not lead to any loss of jobs and emphasised understanding “the spirit of NEP” and creating an environment of positivity while working for the welfare of the students.

“It is the responsibility of the higher educational institutes to give a civilised mindset to the country, to the society, and if we are not doing it then it needs correction”. He asked teachers to support the NEP and give suggestions as teachers are the epicentre of education.