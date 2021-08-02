Delhi University undergraduate admission process begins today

This year, there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats available across the university’s 63 constituent colleges.

Registration for undergraduate admissions to Delhi University’s colleges will begin today.

The applications will open on the undergraduate admission portal on the university website which will go live sometime today, and registrations will remain open till August 31.

This year, there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats available across the university’s 63 constituent colleges.

Admissions to most courses will be through merit on the basis of class XII scores and cut-off lists for these will be announced later by the university. Senior DU officials have said that they are trying to release the first cut-off list by September 8-9.

With a record-high number of students scoring above 95% in class XII this year, college principals and university administrators have said that cut-offs are set to rise even further this year.

For 15 programmes, admissions will be conducted through the Delhi University Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency, dates for which have not been announced.

Like last year, the registration and admission process will be conducted completely online and students will not have to visit the colleges and the university office at any step of the admission process. The university will also conduct virtual open days to help students through this process. The dates for the same are yet to be announced.