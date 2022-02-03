DU constitutes committee to oversee undergrad admissions

Delhi University has constituted a four-member committee to oversee its admission process for the academic session 2022-2023.

The university has decided to discontinue the cut-off system for undergraduate admissions and conduct the admissions through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a four-member committee to “look after the work of admission for the academic session 2022-2023”. Its members are dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi, joint dean (admissions) Sanjeev Singh, joint dean (admissions-UG) Ajay Jaiswal, and deputy dean (admissions) Amit Pundir.

Till last year, undergraduate admissions to the university were conducted based on cut-offs for most courses and the Delhi University Entrance Test for a few other courses.