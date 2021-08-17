DU likely to release first cut-off for UG admissions on October 1

Delhi University (DU) will tentatively release its first cut-off for undergraduate admissions (UG) admissions on October 1 and the admission process will begin from October 4, Dean, Admissions, Pinki Sharma said Tuesday. She said a final approval from higher officials is pending.

“We are planning that colleges will release their first cut-off by 5pm on October 1 and the admission process will begin from October 4, as October 2 and October 3 are holidays. We are preparing our calendar accordingly but the final approval is still pending. We will have to factor in the holidays (Dussehra, Diwali, etc) and take the opinion of principals,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

The UG registrations began on August 1 and will end on August 31.

As per data shared by the admissions department, as of Tuesday, 3.18 lakh applicants had registered for various UG courses but only 1.47 lakh had completed their payments. Of the final registrations, around 82,000 are female candidates while around 65,000 are male candidates. There are around 70,000 UG seats across all colleges in DU.

Region-wise, the highest registration – 20,398 – has come in from Delhi-NCR region so far, keeping in tandem with the trends of the previous years. In contrast, the lowest number of registrations, 10 each, have come in from Cuttack (Odisha) and Shillong (Meghalaya).

In terms of Boards, DU has received the highest applications so far from CBSE (1,21,796), followed by ISCE (4,817), Haryana Board (4,723), UP Board (2,984), and Kerala Board (2,178).

The university has also received 8,333 ECA (extracurricular activities) applications and 5,187 sports applications. This year, like the previous year, admissions to these categories will be based purely on certificates. Trials have been done away with, keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

The admissions department also shared data for postgraduate (PG) courses, for which five days are left before the end of the registration process. As of now, 1.37 lakh registrations have been done for 20,000 odd seats, and 73,917 forms have been submitted. However, 20,590 forms are incomplete.

In terms of PG courses, there have been 2,624 applications for History, while Applied Psychology has seen 1,254 applications. B.Ed and LLB have seen 9,084 and 11,935 applications, respectively till date.

At DU, apart from admissions conducted through cut-offs, admissions to some UG courses and most PG courses will be held through an entrance test which will be held from September 26 to October 1 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Keeping in mind the convenience of students due to the “unprecedented pandemic situation”, the university has decided to keep its eligibility criteria and fee structure the same as last year. The entire admission process from the start to the finish will also be online, like in 2020.