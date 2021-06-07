Delhi University to waive fees of students who have lost one or both parents to Covid-19

One of the professors who were superseded said this was “an unfortunate interpretation” of DU’s rules. (Representational image/File)

The Delhi University administration will be extending fee waivers to all students who have lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

The announcement was made by acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi during a prayer meeting in honour of the members of the DU community who had died of the virus.

During his address, Joshi stated that more than 50 teaching and non-teaching members of the university had lost their lives to Covid in the last two months. Some of the senior teachers and administrators who died during this period were Political Science Department Head Veena Kukreja, Joint Registrar Sudhir Sharma, and former dean examinations Vinay Gupta.

“One after the other, we lost people in the university, in the colleges. We have all been personally affected. More than 50 people from the university family have passed away. Our students have also lost their parents… We will waive fees of all those who have lost their parents and I will communicate this to all principals as well… We will do what we can to help,” said Joshi.

In the meantime, the university will begin its open book online examinations for all final-year students, which had been postponed twice because of the Covid surge, from Monday. These were initially scheduled to have begun last month.

The university had provided the option of sitting for offline examinations to those who might have had connectivity issues or problems with appearing in an online exam. However, all students have opted for the online mode.