Delhi University to hold webinars on CUET, UG admission process

The Delhi University will be conducting a series of webinars to acquaint aspirants with its new admission policy, the first of which will be held on Friday.

With the adoption of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for all undergraduate admissions this year, the admission process at Delhi University will be different from that of previous years and candidates have been especially concerned about the subjects they need to appear in the exam to be eligible for courses of their choice.

DU will be holding a series of webinars to help students with the process. According to a statement from the registrar, the first webinar on Friday “will help candidates understand the Program-Specific requirements of various Under-Graduate programs in the University of Delhi, and in addressing their concerns related to CUET.”

DU has also created a video tutorial to explain the registration process step-by-step to aspirants and has activated ChatBot services on which students can raise queries.

“These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programs of a university, procedure for choosing the subjects from sections I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents, and making the payment. The tutorials are available in both English and Hindi,” added the registrar’s statement.