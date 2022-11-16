Delhi University to discuss second-semester syllabus for its new four-year curriculum

With first-semester classes having already begun, Delhi University’s Academic Council in its upcoming meeting will deliberate on the second-semester syllabus for its new four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

An Academic Council meeting is scheduled for November 22. In this, the statutory body will consider the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Academic Matters on the second-semester syllabus for core and elective courses framed by more than 50 departments. However, the agenda does not yet contain syllabi from some departments such as Sociology and Hindi.

At the time of conducting admissions, the university had only finalised the first semester syllabi for its various programmes. Classes for the newly admitted students – who are the first batch for whom the UGCF is being implemented – began on November 2.

Also on the table for discussion in the meeting will be an increase in the PhD thesis submission fee from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500 for students without fellowships, and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 for those with fellowships. At the same time, it will be considering increasing the remuneration for thesis evaluation from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 for Indian examiners and from Rs 1,500 to $100 for foreign examiners.