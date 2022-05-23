Delhi University teachers seek review of decision to suspend appointments in 32 colleges

Elected members of Delhi University’s academic council and executive council have written to the vice-chancellor asking for a review of the suspension of appointments in 32 colleges.

The assistant registrar of colleges had earlier written to the governing body chairpersons of 32 colleges which have acting or officiating principals, directing that no appointments of teaching or non-staff be made on contract, ad hoc or regular basis till a regular principal is appointed by the governing body.

The teachers have raised concern over these directions’ potential to affect teaching-learning. “The said letter has all the potential to further affect adversely, the quality of teaching-learning process in colleges which are already short-staffed. The delay in the permanent appointments of the Principals due to various extraneous reasons must not result in a situation where imparting instructions in colleges is impaired,” they wrote.

They have also stated that the move “is not in consonance with the federal nature, principles, norms and practices” of the university, saying that university ordinances state that “an acting /officiating principal is to ‘act as the principal’ ‘in case of a casual vacancy in the office of the principal’. Accordingly, the appointments are allowed as and when the requirements arise, even in case of acting/officiating Principals holding the chair. As they are performing all other duties of the principals as per the statutes and the rules, such selective ban by the administration seems unnecessary.”