Let teachers work from home: DU panel to V-C

“Teachers should be allowed to work from home so that unnecessary travelling of over 10,000 citizens can further be reduced. To further minimise contact points, administrative offices should be maintained at a minimum, on a roster,” they stated. “Teachers should be allowed to work from home so that unnecessary travelling of over 10,000 citizens can further be reduced. To further minimise contact points, administrative offices should be maintained at a minimum, on a roster,” they stated.

Four Academic Council (AC) members of Delhi University have written to the Vice-Chancellor, asking that teachers be allowed to work from home as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, and that the semester be extended. The members — Deo Kumar, Kanchan, Rajesh Kumar and Saikat Ghosh — said while DU announced suspension of classes for students till March 31, “many principals have asked teachers to compulsorily report to their respective colleges despite suspension of classes”.

“Teachers should be allowed to work from home so that unnecessary travelling of over 10,000 citizens can further be reduced. To further minimise contact points, administrative offices should be maintained at a minimum, on a roster,” they stated.

While DU has asked for e-resources to be made available to students, the AC members said the semester should be extended. “We’ve always maintained that online contact and e-resources can, at best, supplement regular teaching. Especially in Science, where practical classes and lab work is integral to teaching-learning, e-teaching cannot be a substitute,” they said, adding, “We urge you to consider extending the duration of the semester to cover up for lost hours of regular teaching.” V-C Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.