Delhi University teachers body to protest against College of Art merger, workload

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) will conduct a series of protests and demonstrations starting later this month over a host of issues, including the merger of the College of Art with Ambedkar University, absorption of ad-hoc teachers and restoration of the number of credits in the first three years of the university’s new undergraduate curriculum framework.

According to DUTA president A K Bhagi, they will conduct a dharna during the university’s academic council meeting on March 22.

They will also conduct college-wise dharnas in three phases on March 25, 28 and 29 culminating in a protest march to Parliament on March 31, Bhagi said. A dharna against the Delhi government on the College of Arts issue on April 4 will be conducted, the DUTA president added.

“Among our other demands are the release of full grant in aid from the next quarter of 12 Delhi funded Colleges to pay salaries, arrears and other dues; the sanction additional teaching positions due to 25 per cent EWS expansion to DU and its colleges; promotion of all college teachers up to professorship by one-time exemption of the condition of publication and points… For resolving the issues and hurdles related to absorption, Delhi University, UGC & MoE together should frame the modalities to absorb these teachers by bringing one-time extraordinary ordinance/bill,” said Bhagi.