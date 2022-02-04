Delhi University teachers body appeals to President for one-time absorption of ad-hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has launched a petition appealing to the President – the university’s visitor – to institute a one-time absorption policy for adhoc teachers.

The DUTA stated: “These Assistant Professors, despite contributing prime years in their lives, have been languishing for a long time… They are deprived of all rightful benefits such as annual increments, promotions, medical benefits, leaves, child care leaves, despite performing the same duties as their professional counterparts.”

Demanding that one-time absorption be carried out against all sanctioned posts, they said: “The University of Delhi kept delaying interviews and deprived the teachers (of) their job security. DUTA demands that the Government of India should take cognizance of their unusual circumstances and regularize the services of the teachers working on adhoc and temporary basis.”

In the meantime, on February 2, in response to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab, the education ministry said that the UGC Regulations 2028 do not have any provision for regularisation of services of temporary/ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis through one-time absorption.