DU Teachers’ Association to protest ad hoc ‘displacements’ and large tutorial sizes

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has decided to conduct a protest march to once again raise the demand for the absorption of working ad hoc teachers and to oppose the varsity’s recent notification on classroom sizes.

Earlier this year, most colleges began the process of conducting the selection process to hire permanent teachers against their vacancies in which ad hoc teachers have been teaching for years. During this process, not all the working ad hoc teachers are being taken permanent teachers in their current roles.

On Friday, DUTA will conduct a protest march on the campus with the demand for “no displacement” and for the absorption of all working ad hoc and guest teachers in the university as guest faculty. In the case of ad hoc teachers who did not make it through the selection process in their college, the DUTA is demanding temporary or ad hoc appointments to retain them for the time being.

Another issue the DUTA will be raising on Friday will be the university’s statutory bodies clearing a contentious recent notification fixing undergraduate classroom sizes at 60 students for lectures and 30 for tutorials.