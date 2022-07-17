Members of DU teachers’ group join AAP: ‘Want a positive relationship so we can work together’

All members of the Academics for Action and Development (AAD), a Delhi University teachers’ group with ties to the Congress, joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, led by chairperson Aditya Narayan Misra who is a three-time DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president.

Among the AAD members who joined the AAP are four DUTA office bearers, a member of DU’s finance committee, two elected Executive Council (EC) members, three elected Academic Council members and two former EC members. Misra has been a member of Congress’s ‘vichar vibhag’.

“We all made a conscious decision… We felt that under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, a positive direction is being created… we also appreciate that they have done wonderful things in school education. Now in university education, we want to have a positive relationship so we can work together on crises and issues such as those of grants to colleges. We will positively work together, I’m quite sure we can resolve issues with colleges in Delhi,” said Misra, in a press conference, joining the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia.

Along with other teachers’ groups, the AAD has also been critical of the Delhi government in its move to de-affiliate the College of Art from DU and make it a part of Ambedkar University, and of the recurring issue of non-release of grants to the 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

“We thought that looking at the atmosphere we have, we need to strengthen ourselves. We were not getting support from anywhere in our opposition to the central government’s policies. We need to consolidate and resist… As concerned people in the field of education, there is some element of synergy between what AAD and AAP are doing. The concerns on the College of Art and the grants to colleges are not going to change, we will present and will keep trying to get our points across,” said an AAD member.

“How can a meaningful education be given? Where interference is minimal, where students can feel free, where there is no restriction on teachers’ expression, and where the course and curriculum are not dictated,” said Misra during Sunday’s press conference