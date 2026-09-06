‘Never imagined this could happen’: Anxiety grips students after Delhi building collapse

Calls for help from students trapped in rubble, panic in the area, colleges in the South Campus of Delhi University making temporary accommodation for affected students: these were among the scenes that emerged as a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon.

Satya Niketan is a hub of PG accommodation for students who are enrolled in colleges in DU’s South Campus. The building which collapsed on Sunday was one such PG accommodation called ‘Hostel Daze’.

Soon after the incident, university and college officials started getting distress calls from the trapped students. DU’s South Campus Director Professor Rajni Abbi told The Indian Express that some of the trapped students even made video calls. She said the calls being made from the site indicated that those trapped included construction workers as well as students.

Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said university officers and students were assisting with rescue efforts as evacuation operations continued. “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Our officers and some students were there helping out. Situation could be more clear in the coming hours,” Singh said on Sunday afternoon.

Abbi said that as an emergency measure, South Campus colleges such as DU’s Maitreyi College and Jesus and Mary College, among others, offered to help the students asked to vacate their accommodations adjoining the collapsed building.

Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The arrangements came as several students living in the area faced uncertainty following the incident, with some buildings being vacated and power supply affected in parts of the neighbourhood. Certain adjoining women’s student hostels were closed as a precautionary measure, and Abbi said that students were provided support at the university’s hostel and guest house facilities until they could make alternative arrangements.

At Maitreyi College, students displaced from PG accommodations around Satya Niketan began arriving with their belongings by Sunday evening.

Story continues below this ad

Ananya Shukla, a BA student from the college who coordinated with these efforts, said the college was preparing to accommodate around 20 students. As of Sunday evening, she said that around 10 students had already arrived at the college.

“Some students had arranged hotels themselves, while in at least one case a student’s PG had been sealed and she had been left without her belongings, not even her footwear. We have told such students to just report to college, and we will arrange everything here,” she said.

A teacher at Motilal Nehru College, one of DU’s largest colleges, said, “We have made arrangements for the displaced students in our college. Their accommodation as well as food arrangements have also been taken care of.”

Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Aryabhatta College has also opened its gates to students seeking assistance, including temporary accommodation.

Story continues below this ad

Saniya Verma, a Masters student at the Delhi School of Economics who lives in a PG near Satya Niketan, said there has been no electricity in her accommodation since a power cut about 10 minutes after the incident.

Locals and students queued to help remove the ruble of the collapsed building, at Satya Niketan, New Delhi on Sunday (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Locals and students queued to help remove the ruble of the collapsed building, at Satya Niketan, New Delhi on Sunday (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

“There are students in our building who feel stuck because they cannot charge their phones. Most are planning to leave for their relatives,” she said.

She said that many students were at the PGs as it was Sunday.

“I have been living here for the past three years and have always felt safe. I never imagined something like this could happen here. Nothing like this has happened before, and this is quite concerning,” she added.