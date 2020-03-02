Two Delhi University students found dead, suicide notes recovered

The man lived in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, while the woman lived in Vijay Nagar in North Campus, police said. (Representational Image) The man lived in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, while the woman lived in Vijay Nagar in North Campus, police said. (Representational Image)

Two Delhi University students allegedly committed suicide inside an apartment in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The bodies were found Sunday, police said. Both the deceased — a man and a woman — were 23 and hailed from Ladakh. Their families lived in Delhi.

The man lived in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, while the woman lived in Vijay Nagar in North Campus, police said.

RP Meena, DCP (southeast) said, “We have recovered a one-page suicide note left by the man and a two-page note left by the woman. Both of them have injury marks on their necks.”

Police also recovered knives with bloodstains from the spot.

Police said the woman had come to meet the man Saturday night. The door of the flat was bolted from inside. The bodies were found by the security guard, who broke into the house due to the foul smell. The house has been inspected by the crime team, who have collected evidence and taken photographs of the spot.

Police said the families have been informed and the bodies shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center. A Forensic Science Lab team will further inspect the matter.

