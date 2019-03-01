DU students protest against teacher for ‘Pulwama remarks’

A few Delhi University students have started a campaign against a Law Faculty teacher, alleging he used derogatory words for the CRPF men who died in the Pulwama attack on February 14, and demanded action against him.

Advertising

A law student, Devendra Barala, had allegedly beaten up the teacher, Ritesh Dhar Dubey, last week. Barala claimed that Dubey had said there was no need to mourn the men who died as they had chosen their fate. Dubey denied the allegations.

Barala had taken the teacher to the nearby police station, but the police filed an FIR against him for assaulting Dubey.

On Thursday, a protest led by Barala was held at the Law Faculty. The protest pamphlet read, “…In a class of around 50 students guest lecturer Ritesh Dhar Dubey of Law Faculty, who is doing his PhD under Dean Ved Kumari, tried to persuade and brainwash students by using derogatory statements against our martyrs.”

They further alleged Kumari was trying to shield Dubey, as she is supervising his PhD. Kumari denied the allegations: “Barala is yet to reply to the showcause notice. Further action will be taken after the response is filed.”

On Thursday, Barala said he had gone to the faculty to submit his response but did not find the officials. “I handed over my reply to the security personnel,” he said.

Advertising

Dubey, meanwhile, maintained that he did not say anything derogatory: “Barala came to me after class to have an academic discussion. I said we need to question our government on the state of this conflict. He is now using this to malign me and the Dean.”