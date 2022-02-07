Delhi University students protest seeking resumption of offline classes

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested at Delhi University’s (DU) North Campus on Monday demanding that the university be reopened for students and classes be conducted offline.

In an order last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted all educational institutions to reopen with 100% attendance while following Covid-appropriate behaviour. While Jawaharlal Nehru University, a central university like DU, reopened on Monday, a final decision on reopening the latter is still pending.

Several DU students and student leaders boycotted online classes on Monday demanding that physical classes be restarted.

The SFI, in an official statement, said its members will sit on an indefinite protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office, alongside members of other student organisations, till they get an assurance on reopening the university.

Earlier in the day, the students marched towards the VC’s office and symbolically locked the gates of the VC’s office. They also breached the barricades put up by the police. The students met the university proctor, asking for a timeline on the reopening.

The AISA later called upon all students to boycott classes and join the protest against the administration on Tuesday afternoon.