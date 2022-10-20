Delhi University: Of 80,000 students offered seats in DU, 60,000 have accepted

More than two-third of seats allocated by Delhi University for its under-graduate admissions have been accepted by candidates, as of Thursday evening.

While there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer at the university, it has made 80,164 allocations in its first round of seat allocations, the results of which were shared with candidates on Wednesday evening. As of 7:00 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates have accepted these allocations.

The reason for this larger number of allocations this year is that the university has decided that in the first round, it will make 20% extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories and 30% extra allocations for SC, ST and OBC categories. This is to try and wind up the allocation process as soon as possible, with the expectations that after withdrawals and rejections, the final number will stabilize around the actual sanctioned strength.

Candidates have till 4:59 pm on Friday to accept their allocations and colleges will have to complete processing all these applications by Saturday evening. As of 7:00 pm on Thursday evening, 39,526 applications were under process.

If an application is approved, the candidate will move forward to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission. The last date for candidates to complete the online payment of their fees is Monday, October 24 at 4:59 pm and this will close the first round of admissions.