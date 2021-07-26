Delhi University starts registration for postgraduate courses

The admission portal for its postgraduate programmes, including M.Phil. and PhD, went live on Monday evening. (File photo)

Registrations for admissions to Delhi University’s postgraduate programmes commenced on Monday. However, the schedule for the required entrance tests has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, undergraduate admission registrations will begin on August 2.

The admission portal for its postgraduate programmes, including M.Phil. and PhD, went live on Monday evening, and according to university authorities, it received more than 4,500 visitors in the first 15 minutes. The last date for registrations is August 21. Other dates such as test dates, release of admission lists, and admission dates are yet to be declared.

The entire admission procedure will be online this year, as it was last year. To assist students through the process and address their queries, the university has organised four ‘Virtual Open Days’ for postgraduate programmes. These will be held at 5 pm between July 27 and July 30.

Owing to the financial issues families are facing because of the pandemic, there will be a full refund of any fees paid by students if they cancel their admissions up to October 31.

“…in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial hardships being faced by parents due to lockdowns and related factors, a full refund of fees should be made on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2021, for the academic session 2021- 2022 as a special case… Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee,” states the varsity’s P-G admission bulletin.

The bulletin also states that the university will subsequently notify candidates of any changes in the requirement of compulsory practical entrance tests for MA Hindustani Music and MA Karnatak Music, in which the entrance test has 60% weightage for the practical component.