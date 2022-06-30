Delhi University standing committee passes draft FYUP syllabus, concerns on just one semester being deliberated raised

The draft first-semester syllabi of 19 departments for the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) were passed by Delhi University’s standing committee on academic matters on Wednesday amidst concerns that deliberating only on the first-semester syllabus is not enough.

A meeting of the standing committee on academic matters was held to discuss the syllabi prepared by the departments for the FYUP set to be introduced in the upcoming academic session. Delhi University had asked departments to only submit draft syllabi for the first semester, something that teachers have been criticising as detrimental to the interests of students and syllabus preparation.

Multiple elected members of the standing committee raised this objection at the meeting as well, arguing that without examining the syllabi of the rest of the semesters, it would not be possible to comment on overlap and discontinuity. Four elected members who had dissented against the decision of the committee had also raised some procedural concerns.

“The agenda item reached the elected representatives barely 12 hours before the commencement of the meeting. As the syllabi would affect the careers of thousands of students and other universities hoping for Delhi university’s leadership in formulating quality syllabi, questions pertaining to the rationale and urgency of the meeting held today were raised… Since many departments had not made the syllabi available in the public domain for wider consultation of stakeholders, informed deliberation on the content of the syllabi and qualitative suggestions would be impossible to make on very short notice,” said Biswajit Mohanty, an academic council member.

The elected members had also raised concerns over the syllabi for general elective and value-added courses not being made available. ” As it is an integral part of the four-year structure, it must be evaluated keeping the contents of other papers in mind. It is here that major overlapping of the contents may happen,” said Mohanty.