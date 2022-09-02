Tenure of St Stephen’s principal after March 2021 illegal: DU to governing body

Delhi University has written to the St. Stephen’s College Governing Body, stating that Dr John Varghese’s continuing as principal of the college beyond March 2021 has been illegal.

Varghese had initially been appointed principal of the college with effect from March 1, 2016.

In a letter dated August 28, DU wrote to the Chairperson of the College’s Supreme Council and Governing Body that it had notified all constituent colleges in June 2014 that the appointment of principals would be only for a period of five years “with eligibility for reappointment for another term only after following the due process of selection”.

“The Competent Authority of the University… is of the firm view that since the Supreme Council of St. Stephen’s College has not followed due processes and procedures envisaged under the relevant UGC Regulations, the decision taken by the Supreme Council of the College in extending the term of appointment of Dr John Varghese as Principal for another term is ab-initio null and void. Therefore, continuation of Dr John Varghese as Principal after completion of the tenure is illegal,” states the letter, signed by the University’s Assistant Registrar (Colleges).

The letter stated that a requirement that the candidature of an existing Principal for re-appointment can be considered only after following due processes and procedure afresh “has blatantly been violated”.

It also stated that the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018 state that a commitment comprising a nominee from the V-C and one from the UGC chairman will conduct a performance assessment for the extension for another term, which was not followed.

“…it is obligatory for the Colleges/Institutions to ensure that the provisos of the UGC Regulations incorporated in the University Calendar are duly complied with. However, St. Stephen’s College which receives 95% of its Maintenance Grant by the UGC and 5% by Trust has violated the spirit of proviso of the UGC Regulations, 2018,” stated the letter.

Varghese did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

DU and St. Stephen’s College have been at loggerheads with each other since April over the conduct of interviews for the admission of non-minority students to the college. The matter of Varghese’s reappointment had been raised by teacher and GB member Nandita Narain in a letter to the GB Chairperson in July.