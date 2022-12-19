scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Seats in 33 DU colleges up for grab in special spot admission round

The largest number of vacant seats in some colleges are for language courses such as BA (Honours) in Sanskrit, Punjabi or Urdu.

du admissionsThe allocations will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, programme specific merit, order of preferences and categories. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Admissions to 33 shortlisted colleges will take place in Delhi University’s special spot round, for which candidates can begin applying Monday.

While very few of the arts courses are up for grabs in this special round, the largest number of vacant seats in some colleges are for language courses such as BA (Honours) in Sanskrit, Punjabi or Urdu. Apart from this, several seats continue to remain vacant for various science courses across colleges, and in home sciences programmes.

Also read |DU to name new colleges, centres after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Arun Jaitley, Amartya Sen among others: Govt

Even courses such as B.Com and B Com (Honours) continue to have seats vacant in some colleges such as Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Swami Shraddhanand College.

No north campus college is part of this special round. Candidates who have not been allotted to any college so far will be able to participate in this round. They will be able to apply over the next two days and the allocations will be declared on December 22.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

The allocations will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, programme specific merit, order of preferences and categories, but once students are given an allocation, they will have to accept it.

More from Delhi

“It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allotted in the special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allotted seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD,” read the notification issued by registrar Vikas Gupta.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 09:59:36 am
Next Story

Messi won, Mbappe won, Football won

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close