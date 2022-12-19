Seats in 33 DU colleges up for grab in special spot admission round

Admissions to 33 shortlisted colleges will take place in Delhi University’s special spot round, for which candidates can begin applying Monday.

While very few of the arts courses are up for grabs in this special round, the largest number of vacant seats in some colleges are for language courses such as BA (Honours) in Sanskrit, Punjabi or Urdu. Apart from this, several seats continue to remain vacant for various science courses across colleges, and in home sciences programmes.

Even courses such as B.Com and B Com (Honours) continue to have seats vacant in some colleges such as Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Swami Shraddhanand College.

No north campus college is part of this special round. Candidates who have not been allotted to any college so far will be able to participate in this round. They will be able to apply over the next two days and the allocations will be declared on December 22.

The allocations will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, programme specific merit, order of preferences and categories, but once students are given an allocation, they will have to accept it.

“It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allotted in the special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allotted seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD,” read the notification issued by registrar Vikas Gupta.