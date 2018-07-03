Delhi University site faces glitch, deadline extended

Colleges bore an empty look while many worried students gathered in north campus. (File) Colleges bore an empty look while many worried students gathered in north campus. (File)

With Delhi University’s admission portal not working Monday, the varsity has extended time for admissions under the third cut-off list till July 4.

The last day of admission under the third cut-off list was Tuesday. However, from 8:30 am onwards, the portal became non-functional due to which students could not get their admission slips and could not finish their withdrawal process.

Colleges bore an empty look while many worried students gathered in north campus. As per a university official, the problem occurred due to a “cable theft” near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station, adding that the deadline has been extended.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App