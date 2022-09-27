scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Delhi University: Series of public webinars on UG admissions begins today

The university has scheduled five webinars – the first one, to be held Tuesday afternoon, is on the topic ‘Explaining UG admissions under Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022’.

DU Admissions 2022, Delhi University Admission 2022The second phase of DU’s admission process began on Monday, under which candidates are expected to select the programmes for which they would like to be considered for undergraduate admissions. (File)

Delhi University (DU) will Tuesday begin a series of public webinars to orient candidates on its new admission process on the basis of their scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the selection of preferences, officials said.

Also Read |DU Admissions 2022: Second phase starts, 9 key things to remember

The second webinar, to be held on Wednesday afternoon, will be on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework, the new four-year undergraduate programme which will be introduced for the newly admitted students. The subsequent webinars will cover admissions through sports and ECA quotas, and reservation policies.

“The candidates who have successfully completed their application process in Phase I must proceed to make their preferences for programs and colleges. The candidates who have yet not completed Phase I can now do so and proceed to Phase II… It is advisable to choose the maximum number of preferences as adding/editing the programs and colleges after the deadline for the preference filling phase will not be allowed,” said a statement issued by the registrar.

The second phase of DU’s admission process began on Monday, under which candidates are expected to select the programmes for which they would like to be considered for undergraduate admissions and list it out, as well as the college they would like to attend, in order of preference. Registration will be open till October 10.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:36:03 am
Live Blog

