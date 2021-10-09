Delhi University to release second cut-off list today

Delhi University will release its second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Saturday.

A total of 36,310 admissions have already taken place after the first cut-off list for roughly 70,000 seats.

On the basis of the second cut-off, candidates will be able to apply for admission from 10 am on October 11 to 11.59 pm on October 13.

Colleges will have until 5 pm on October 14 to complete approvals for the admission requests they receive. The last day for fee payment for those who secure admission will be 5 pm on October 15.

The third cut-off list will then be released on October 16.

DU released its first list on October 1 in which seven colleges released 100 per cent cut-offs in a total of 10 programmes.

Three of these — Political Science at Hindu College and Ramjas College, and Computer Science at Hansraj College — are likely to close admissions for the unreserved category in the second list after having over admitted students.

Many courses at Hindu College will likely be closed as the college had approved admissions of nearly 1,600 applicants for 975 seats. Miranda House, too, had seen a good response after the first list.

However, most colleges, including the premier North Campus colleges, are likely to remain open for majority of courses, and percentage will likely dip only marginally, according to principals.