Delhi University defers round 1 of seat allocation to Wednesday

Delhi University will not conduct its first round of seat allocations on Tuesday as scheduled. The decision comes after the Supreme Court Monday said it will hear a plea by St Stephen’s College against a Delhi High Court on admissions to the college on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court had directed St Stephen’s College to conduct admissions against its unreserved seats solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test and to do away with interviews for these seats. The Supreme Court heard Stephen’s plea on Monday and said that the matter “deserves consideration”, listing it for Wednesday.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed on Monday evening that the allocations will be pushed by a day and be conducted on Wednesday instead. According to a senior DU official, university authorities felt that the seat allocations should be pushed to Wednesday “to avoid any confrontation”.

The university had released a detailed admission schedule and is racing against time to conduct its admissions to begin the new academic session for newly admitted students on November 3. In 2019-2020, the last academic year before the pandemic struck, the academic year for all undergraduate batches began together on July 20. Since then, admissions have gotten delayed every year because of the pandemic and with the first round of admissions yet to be conducted, it is the most delayed yet this year.

The Delhi High Court had in September said that St Stephen’s College cannot conduct interviews for the admission of undergraduate students belonging to “non-minority category” and directed it to admit them only on the basis of CUET scores. It had directed the college to withdraw its admission prospectus — which states that interviews will be part of the admission process — in accordance with DU’s instructions and issue a public notice declaring the amended admission procedure. While the prospectus still continues to be up on the website, the college decided to appeal against the High Court’s decision in the apex court.