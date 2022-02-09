Delhi University to reopen on Feb 17: Proctor

Delhi University will reopen on February 17, said Proctor Rajni Abbi while addressing ABVP activists protesting in the varsity’s north campus.

The university’s Academic Council is ongoing. In the midst of this, the Registrar, Proctor and Dean Students Welfare went out to the protest site outside the Arts Faculty to make the announcement.

“We have taken two, three days after the DDMA’s announcement to issue a notification to make sure that we open properly, in an organised way… by this evening, a formal notification will be issued from the vice-chancellor’s side… the university will reopen on February 17,” said the proctor.

Nine ABVP activists including DUSU office bearers had started a hunger strike on Tuesday night to demand reopening. The officials had come to address the protesting activists to appeal that they end the hunger strike.

In the meantime, activists from Left student groups SFI and AISA had been barricaded out of the ABVP’s protest site.

DSW Pankaj Arora also said that the university will be conducting a special vaccination drive from February 14 to 18 for students who have not yet completed their immunisation schedule.