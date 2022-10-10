Delhi University registrations to close today, what next for candidates?

Registrations and preference listing for admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses close Monday and the preferences listed by candidates will get locked at 5 pm.

In the ongoing second phase of the DU’s new admission system, candidates are expected to select the programmes for which they would like to be considered for undergraduate admissions and in the order of preference, and list out the programme plus college preferences for which they would like to be considered.

This will be followed by the third phase, the commencement date for which is yet to be notified by the DU. In this phase, the DU will release its merit lists for different programme groups and based on that and the preferences listed, candidates will be allotted seats. Candidates will be allotted seats to their highest possible preference programme-college combination according to their place on the merit list. So, if all seats in the first four programme-college preferences listed by a candidate are filled by candidates higher on the merit list than them, they will be allotted a seat in their fifth preference.

What steps will candidates have to take next?