scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Delhi University registrations to close today, what next for candidates?

Candidates are expected to select the programmes for which they would like to be considered for undergraduate admissions and in the order of preference, and list out the programme plus college preferences for which they would like to be considered.

Registrations and preference listing for admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses close Monday and the preferences listed by candidates will get locked at 5 pm. (File)

Registrations and preference listing for admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses close Monday and the preferences listed by candidates will get locked at 5 pm.

In the ongoing second phase of the DU’s new admission system, candidates are expected to select the programmes for which they would like to be considered for undergraduate admissions and in the order of preference, and list out the programme plus college preferences for which they would like to be considered.

This will be followed by the third phase, the commencement date for which is yet to be notified by the DU. In this phase, the DU will release its merit lists for different programme groups and based on that and the preferences listed, candidates will be allotted seats. Candidates will be allotted seats to their highest possible preference programme-college combination according to their place on the merit list. So, if all seats in the first four programme-college preferences listed by a candidate are filled by candidates higher on the merit list than them, they will be allotted a seat in their fifth preference.

What steps will candidates have to take next?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...
More from Delhi
  • Once the allocation is done, candidates will have to ‘accept’ it within a stipulated time. Candidates who do not accept or take no action will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allotment. After verification, the college will either ‘approve’ or ‘reject’ the provisionally allocated seat of the candidate, after which the fee has to be paid within the stipulated time.
  • After this, candidates can choose to either ‘freeze’ or ‘upgrade’ their allocation to try for their higher preference college-course combinations.
  • If a candidate chooses ‘upgrade’ and is upgraded in the subsequent round of allocations, their current seat will be auto-cancelled. Once a candidate chooses ‘freeze’ they will not be allowed to ‘upgrade’ later.
  • The upgrade option will not be available for a candidate who has been offered his/her first preferences

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:12:45 am
Next Story

From 1970s to 2012: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s storied political career

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement