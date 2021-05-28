Delhi University ramps up vaccination process for employees

DU colleges and departments have been actively involved in providing COVID support. File.

Delhi University has started ramping up the vaccination process for its employees and their family members. On Friday, a walk-in vaccination centre was started at Lakshmibai College for people aged 45+.

This will be the fourth location for administering vaccines in DU colleges and institutes.

“Lakshmibai College in collaboration with the office of the District Magistrate, North West, Government of NCT of Delhi is happy to announce walk-in vaccination drive from May 28, 2021, onwards,” DU tweeted from its official account Thursday night.

“Continuing with our humble efforts to fight the pandemic and providing services for Covid Care, we are starting COVID Vaccination Center in the college premises from 28th May, 2021 at 9 am. The center would be working from 9 am to 4 pm (Sunday closed),” it said in another tweet.

DU said the vaccination centre will be administering Covishield for “all the employees of the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges, teaching and non-teaching, (permanent, ad-hoc, contractual, retired) and their family members, without any charge”.

“No prior registration is required. Please bring proof of your identity — Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, DL (anyone) — with you for registration. Following Covid-appropriate behavior is mandatory,” DU tweeted.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said this would the fourth walk-in facility on campus. Vaccination is already being given at the Health Centre in North and South Campus and Shivaji College.

“Shivaji College was administering Covaxin but it had to shift to Covishield later. They were also vaccinating 18+. All other locations are for 45+ age group. But because of lack of supply, we had to stop it. In June when new stocks come, we will start again,” he said.