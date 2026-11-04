‘Considering proposal to admit students to one-year master’s via entrance test’: Delhi University to HC

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it is considering a proposal to conduct an entrance test from the next academic session for admissions to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programme.

DU introduced the one-year master’s programme in the academic year 2026-27 to accommodate students who completed the four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, instead of the traditional three-year undergraduate course.

While the university admits students to its two-year PG course through CUET-PG, its 2026-27 admission policy for the one-year PG course had no entrance examination. Instead, it followed a priority order decided by the university. Students with a four-year Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship in the relevant subject fall in the first priority category, P1, whereas those with a four-year multidisciplinary degree with a Major in the subject fall in P2. Since P1 candidates must be considered before P2 applicants, a multidisciplinary student with a higher CGPA can be considered after an Honours graduate with a lower score.