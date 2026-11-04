‘Considering proposal to admit students to one-year master’s via entrance test’: Delhi University to HC

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it is considering a proposal to conduct an entrance test from the next academic session for admissions to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programme.
DU introduced the one-year master’s programme in the academic year 2026-27 to accommodate students who completed the four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, instead of the traditional three-year undergraduate course.
While the university admits students to its two-year PG course through CUET-PG, its 2026-27 admission policy for the one-year PG course had no entrance examination. Instead, it followed a priority order decided by the university. Students with a four-year Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship in the relevant subject fall in the first priority category, P1, whereas those with a four-year multidisciplinary degree with a Major in the subject fall in P2. Since P1 candidates must be considered before P2 applicants, a multidisciplinary student with a higher CGPA can be considered after an Honours graduate with a lower score.
Consequently, several students from DU’s first batch of four-year undergraduates have approached the Delhi HC, arguing in their petitions that the admission criteria for the one-year master’s were “discriminatory”.
Responding to the pleas, the university has told the HC that it is stretched to its “maximum capacity” after introducing the one-year PG programme this year. The programme added 6,147 seats, over half of them (3,340) in its open school, on top of the 12,000 seats in its two-year PG programme.
In an affidavit filed on November 3, DU registrar Vikas Gupta told the HC, “This increase has already pushed the University to its maximum capacity in terms of accommodation, infrastructure availability, and teachers’ strength. Offering a 1-year PG without additional resources has already added a significant load to the University, beyond its capacity.”
Going forward, the university, taking note of the “grievances of the students”, is now “considering the proposal to conduct an Entrance test from the academic session 2027-28 for admissions to one-year PG programmes”, adding that “the admissions will be made solely on the merit of the entrance test.”
“An assessment of resources shall be made for deciding the number of seats that can be offered for both one-year and two-year PG programmes,” DU has said.
The university has faced criticism from both students and teachers over how admissions to the one-year PG programme were conducted in its first year. Both groups have complained of delayed notifications, unclear information, insufficient seats and disruption of the academic cycle.
Owing to repeated grievances from students, some of whom approached the Delhi HC, DU which initially offered 1,063 seats in the one-year PG programme, later increased it to 2,807 regular seats and 3,340 open school seats.