Delhi University officials meet Afghan students, assure them of help

Senior Delhi University (DU) officials Thursday held a meeting with several undergraduate and postgraduate students from Afghanistan to discuss their issues and problems related to the political turmoil back home.

“The students shared their worries and woes about the current situation in their country. The University authorities patiently listened to their problems which included visa extension, ICCR scholarship, hostel accommodation, financial problems, etc,” the Registrar said in a statement.

“The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor assured the Afghanistan students that the University shall extend all possible help and assistance to them and the University of Delhi stands in solidarity with its Afghanistan students,” he said.

Dean Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta told The Indian Express around 47-48 students were present for the meeting: “Some of the students said they were worried, as they had come to India on a student visa and their course was now finishing, which meant their visa would expire and they would have to go home. Then some students are staying in hostels right now, but their course is to get over soon, so they were concerned about their accommodation after that.”

“We assured them that we are looking into all possibilities. Today, we just noted down their grievances and issues. As university authorities, we will have our own internal meeting after this, and we will see what we can do to help them,” said Gupta.

The meeting was organised by the office of the DSW and Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR). V-C P C Joshi, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani were among the officials at the meeting.