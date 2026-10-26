Delhi University’s first NEP batch is in limbo: ‘We don’t know where to go’

Gaurav Sharma (21) did Hindi Honours with research at Kirori Mal College. He was among the higher scorers in his batch. This year he could not get into Delhi University’s one-year master’s programme, and he is now taking a part-time course in Portuguese.

Had he been on track, Gaurav would be closer to his goal of becoming an assistant professor. The National Education Policy’s (NEP) one-year master’s was meant to save him a year before applying for a PhD or appearing for NET. Instead, he is before the Delhi High Court, waiting for a way ahead and hoping it will ease his parents’ growing anxiety about his future.

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He is one of roughly 4,000 students from DU’s first four-year undergraduate batch who are in limbo, with no certainty of a seat in the one-year master’s course under the NEP. They have already lost the academic year 2026-27. At least 50-60 of them have been before the Delhi High Court since August, challenging how the university chose who gets in.

The court is now looking for a way to accommodate more students without disturbing the 2,500-odd already admitted, who are about to complete a semester.

According to DU’s dean of admissions, Haneet Gandhi, about 2.5 lakh students applied in 2022, when the university adopted the NEP structure, for the 72,600-odd seats on offer. Around 23,000 students continued to the fourth year in 2025, according to Gandhi, while the rest graduated with a three-year degree.

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Roughly 14,000 have applied for the one-year PG programme. “We were not anticipating that so many would opt to continue with academics and it is an extremely welcome change,” Gandhi says.

DU has only about 3,000 seats for the programme, including School of Open Learning (SOL) seats. About 1,800 students are now admitted in the regular course. DU is admitting more or less anyone who applies for an SOL seat, says Gandhi, with nearly 4,000 students admitted under SOL. Students before the High Court say this still leaves out 4,000-5,000 who want to pursue a one-year regular master’s.

“We were told it was a lucrative pathway”

In 2022, DU admitted its first batch under the NEP 2020’s Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). It was a four-year degree, followed by a one-year master’s. Students could do four years of Honours with research in a single discipline, or a four-year bachelor’s with a Major in a multidisciplinary course. Students could also exit after three years with a bachelor’s degree, or with Honours if they had studied a single discipline.

A little less than half of those admitted in 2022, chose to continue into the fourth year.

Gaurav was one of them. “We saw value in the four-year programme, thinking that it comprises a research component. At the end of third year, when we had an option to choose whether we want to continue with the fourth year or exit with an honours degree in third year, our professors advised and encouraged us to opt for the four-year course, assuring us that it is a lucrative pathway,” he says.

Anshika Mishra did four-year English Honours at Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women. She had a plan for where the research year would take her career, and, like Gaurav, she stayed on for the fourth year. She has no master’s seat either, and is now writing content for an NGO without pay.

Students who exited after three years could sit the CUET-PG and move straight into a master’s course. Those who stayed on learned only later that a priority list would decide who got the limited seats.

“Had we known earlier that there would be a priority-system in admissions to the one-year PG course, I could have opted for other pathways,” she says. “I could have appeared for CUET-PG and exited in the third year itself.”

Gaurav, Anshika Dubey and Anshika Mishra, Student of Delhi University. Gaurav, Anshika Dubey and Anshika Mishra, Student of Delhi University.

Double the work, and still behind

Priyanshu Pandey (21) did a multidisciplinary BSc at Rajdhani College, with a Major in Electronics and minors in physics and math. He had to complete 50 credits over four years. Students who exited after three years had to complete 24.

“That’s covering double the credits in an extra year,” he says. “I laboured for four years, studying nearly double the subjects, but I am now not getting a seat.”

The three-year graduates, he points out, are already admitted to master’s courses. “Had we been on track, I would have completed my masters by 2027.”

With his year wasted, Pandey is working as a home tutor on the side.

His position comes from how DU ranked applicants. Under the 2026-27 admission policy for the one-year PG course, students with a four-year Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship in the relevant subject are in the first priority category, P1. Those with a four-year programme degree and a Major in the subject are in P2.. P1 candidates must be considered before P2 applicants, so a multidisciplinary student with a higher CGPA can be considered after an Honours graduate with a lower score.

DU has defended the ranking, saying the “difference between the two pathways” under the UGCF “begins at the onset of undergraduate admissions for itself,” with Honours involving more stringent admission criteria. The university’s Grievance Redressal Committee, in an order on September 9, held that there is a “difference in academic rigour” between students in single-discipline and multidisciplinary programmes.

Mishra also questions the use of CGPA as a criterion. “Why is CGPA a criteria? CGPA differences also appear from college to college. Some colleges may have a self-imposed unsaid ceiling of marks they award, and that automatically puts us at a lower footing then. The practice so far has been CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Even Ambedkar University used CUET-PG as a deciding factor for admissions to its one-year postgraduate programme.”

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The rules that arrived after the exams

On July 4, DU offered its first-ever one-year postgraduate programme under NEP 2020: around 1,000-odd seats for nearly 23,000 graduates of its four-year programmes. Students say the seats were too few, and that by the time the bulletin was issued, several other universities had closed their admissions. On July 31, the university revised the seat matrix to around 2,500, which also fell short.

“The Bulletin of Information came after we completed our final exams in June, in July,” Gaurav says.

However, DU says it uploaded the bulletin in December 2025 and the seat matrix in November 2025. It says the executive council resolution on eligibility and seats went up on its website on January 2, “more than six months in advance of commencement of admissions,” and that it emailed heads of departments on January 13 to pass the information on to students.

Abha Dev Habib, professor of Physics at Miranda House, says students were let down by the delays. “There was a delay in notifications at almost every stage. So the students’ academic cycle has been disrupted.”

No seat, high fees, and few options

Anshika Dubey (22) did four-year English Honours with research at Sri Aurobindo College. She says private universities are charging around Rs 3 lakh for the one-year course. “We completed our undergraduate paying around Rs 50,000-60,000 combined for the four years.”

Mishra says she and others raised their concerns with the university repeatedly. “We held repeated discussions with the university administration. Where do the rest go? There is an option to take admission in a school of open learning course, but what is the career prospect after that? We did research for a year in my four-year course, there was a certain plan I had in my mind for my career trajectory.”

That open-learning route is where DU is now sending many of those left out. For Aaditya Tripathi, a History graduate from Hansraj College, it is not an easy answer. He says he faces nearly Rs 1.9 lakh in additional living expenses, and another year of study. “Due to this random policymaking by DU, my one year would be wasted,” he says.

Unsure of the best course, Tripathi has enrolled in a two-year MA in History at DU as a “safer option.” He is also trying for the one-year programme through the School of Open Learning (SOL), but worries about how the two kinds of degree are valued. “I am trying to take admission through open learning as well. But an open degree has a different worth,” he says.

The uncertainty is hardest on outstation students, who must pay to live in Delhi. Tripathi, from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, estimates his monthly expenses at Rs 15,100-16,100: Rs 7,100 in rent, around Rs 4,000 on food, Rs 2,000 on travel to classes and Rs 2,000-3,000 on miscellaneous items. Over a year, that comes to roughly Rs 1.81-1.93 lakh.

He says a meeting was held with members of the college-level committee tasked with implementing the fourth year, but students got no clarity on admission criteria for the one-year master’s. The guidelines, he says, came only when the prospectus was out around May. “What happened was very shocking. This should ideally have been clarified in the third year or at the end of the third year.”

His parents in Gorakhpur are deeply disturbed by the turn of events, he says, and the family feels helpless as he weighs his options.

From individual complaints to a court case

Students first approached the Delhi HC asking that the allocation rules in the Bulletin of Information be set aside “to the extent it discriminates against the petitioners.”

On August 31, the court disposed of one petition filed by a group of students and told DU’s Grievance Redressal Committee to “decide the above larger issue within three days and pass a speaking order.” On September 9, the Committee upheld the priority system and the CGPA requirement. Several scores of students are now back in court challenging that order and seeking to quash the admission criteria DU issued in July. The court has asked for an equitable proposal to accommodate more students, and will hear the matter next on October 27.

Gandhi says that “to accommodate all,” DU has now introduced direct entry to a PhD for undergraduates, without NET as a prerequisite but subject to an entrance test and other criteria set by the university. The number of seats is yet to be decided, she says, “depending on the number of applicants we receive.”

“Our infrastructure and resources are limited, and a PhD does not require separate classrooms, it is more based on interpersonal interaction with the scholar’s professor, and research-oriented,” Gandhi says. “Having more PhD scholars is also something our teaching staff is willing to have more of, also from the perspective of furthering research.”

Was the fourth year worth it?

Teachers say the problems began with the framework itself. When DU introduced the UGCF in 2022, some Academic Council members opposed the hurried approval of syllabi, saying students were being asked to join before the full framework and evaluation scheme were clear. “Syllabi were also passed semester-wise, but suddenly the system changed. Neither teachers were equipped, nor was there any mentorship. The students really got lost,” Habib says.

Enrolment in the fourth year is falling. In a letter dated July 10 to the Dean of Colleges, the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) said around 30% of students opted for the fourth year in 2025-26, and only a limited number had so far shown interest for 2026-27.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor of English at Kirori Mal College, says: “…the much-touted fourth year under NEP-UGCF has not worked as intended. Very few students have enrolled for the fourth year this academic year, clearly because the experience of the last year suggests that students have gained little by spending an extra year and have been left uncertain about what comes next. The framework is structurally flawed, and its problems cannot be resolved through minor changes.”

Teachers warn that the new criteria could raise dropout rates and discourage students from taking multidisciplinary courses. Since Major graduates are placed behind Honours graduates for postgraduate study in the same subject, they say, future batches may reconsider whether to continue into the fourth year.

For the first batch, that reconsidering has come too late. “Today, we don’t know where to go,” Gaurav says. “Our professors too are helpless.”