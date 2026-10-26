Premium

Delhi University’s first NEP batch is in limbo: ‘We don’t know where to go’

About 4,000 students from Delhi University’s first four-year undergraduate batch have no seat in the one-year master’s course they were promised.

Around 4,000 students from Delhi University’s first four-year undergraduate batch remain uncertain about admission to the one-year master’s programme, with many saying they were unaware of the priority-based selection criteria.Around 4,000 students from Delhi University’s first four-year undergraduate batch remain uncertain about admission to the one-year master’s programme, with many saying they were unaware of the priority-based selection criteria. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Written by: Sohini Ghosh, Sophiya Mathew
12 min readOct 26, 2026 07:22 AM IST First published on: Oct 26, 2026 at 07:22 AM IST

Gaurav Sharma (21) did Hindi Honours with research at Kirori Mal College. He was among the higher scorers in his batch. This year he could not get into Delhi University’s one-year master’s programme, and he is now taking a part-time course in Portuguese.

Had he been on track, Gaurav would be closer to his goal of becoming an assistant professor. The National Education Policy’s (NEP) one-year master’s was meant to save him a year before applying for a PhD or appearing for NET. Instead, he is before the Delhi High Court, waiting for a way ahead and hoping it will ease his parents’ growing anxiety about his future.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Prev... Read More

Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments