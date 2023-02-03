Delhi University mulls reserving 2 supernumerary seats in each UG, PG course for orphan students

Delhi University will now consider admission of orphan students through a supernumerary quota of two seats for each programme of study at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Speaking to The Indian Express Thursday, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “Someone suggested this to me and that’s how I thought this initiative would be a good idea. Even though they have money or live with relatives, orphan kids who lost their parents have a lot of problems that are hard to solve.”

He added, “To lend them a helping hand, if we reserve supernumerary two seats in every course, that will give hope to the orphan community.”

Singh said this matter will be placed in the agenda of the Executive Council meeting Friday for approval. The two seats reserved in every programme will go to a male and a female.

As per the Agenda, the brief of this initiative stated, “Such students, when admitted, will be exempted from payment of any kind of fees whatsoever which will include exemption from payment of their hostel fees, examination fees and other such mandatory fees as well.”

The expenses for admission and continuance of study of such students shall be met from the University Welfare Fund or College Student’s Welfare Fund, as the case may be, for admission in the University or in the college.

The brief further said, “Such an initiative will be a positive step towards achievement of 50% GER in higher education by 2035 as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020 and will add to the existing endeavours of the University towards its Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) in its Centenary Year.”