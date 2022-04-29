From May 1, DU offers second chance to complete your degree

Former students of Delhi University (DU) who could not complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degree will now get a second chance to complete their courses as a “centenary chance”, the university has said in a notification. The portal for registration will open on May 1.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier announced that such a chance would be provided to former students as part of DU’s centenary year celebrations from May 1.

As per an Executive Council resolution on January 28, former DU final-year students who could not complete their degree within the span period will be given an opportunity to complete their degree by appearing in the examinations, to be conducted twice in the centenary year, Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a notification Thursday.

Tentatively, the exams will be conducted during October 2022 and March 2023 and it will be conducted through physical mode only.

“The undergraduate and postgraduate students who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course and have Essential Repeat (ER)/failed as per the final year marksheet (ER can be in any semester/year), shall be considered for this centenary chance, subject to permissibility of their regulatory body governing the respective professional courses,” Gupta said.

As per the guidelines, students can appear for “maximum up to four papers for annual mode and up to eight papers for semester scheme”.

“The scheme of the examination shall be as prevalent/applicable at the time of admission in the course. The centenary chance shall be conducted only for theory and practical examination, not for internal assessment,” Gupta added.

The examination fee for the centenary chance will be Rs 2,000 per paper and MPhil and PhD students will not be considered.

“The students, while applying for centenary chance, are required to provide details/documents as required. Failing to provide the details/documents, as required, may lead to non-consideration of his/her candidature in the centenary chance examination. Further, it will entail no right for the students to claim any relief on any forum on this count,” said Gupta.

DU will hold its inaugural function for its centenary celebration on May 1. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the function, which will also see Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the guest of honour.