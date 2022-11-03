scorecardresearch
Delhi University launches new VC Internship Scheme

The scheme offers two kinds of internships, summer and regular, that will be open to all full-time regular undergraduate and postgraduate students of DU. Registrations will be open till November 11.

The scheme will offer two kinds of internships, summer and regular, open to all full-time regular undergraduate and postgraduate students of DU in any course. (Express File)

Delhi University has launched its new ‘Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme’ and has opened applications for it.

A part of the programmes being introduced by the university in its centenary year, the scheme launched on Wednesday allows undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university to avail of paid internships at the university’s departments and centres.

The scheme will offer two kinds of internships, summer and regular, that will be open to all full-time regular undergraduate and postgraduate students of DU in any course. For now, the total number of interns in each category has been capped at 200 and a student can avail of the scheme only once during the course of their study at DU.

The summer internships will be offered during summer vacations for eight weeks and students will be paid Rs 10,000 per month, while internships during the academic session will pay Rs 5,000 per week.

The registrations will be open till November 11 and the scheme will be applicable for all institutes, departments and centres of the university including the VC’s office, the various libraries, the admission branch, and the Equal Opportunity Cell.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:13:53 am
