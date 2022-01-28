Delhi University issues notification on discontinuing MPhil programmes from coming session

Delhi University has issued an official notification that its existing MPhil programme will be discontinued from the coming academic year, in line with its decision to implement the National Education Policy.

In a marathon meeting in August 2021, the university’s Academic Council had passed the proposal to implement the NEP 2020 from the coming academic year, with 16 elected members dissenting. This went on to be approved by the Executive Council as well. This entails that the University will shift to a four-year undergraduate programme from 2022-2023 and the scrapping of its MPhil programmes.

The latest notification from the office of the Chairperson Research Council states, “In the light of E.C. Resolution No. 8 dated 31.08.2021, the existing MPhil Programme run by various Departments of the University of Delhi will be discontinued from the Academic Year 2022-2023 in line with the NEP 2020.”

As of the current academic year, DU offered 39 MPhil programmes in diverse areas of study such as History, Mathematics, Education, Economics, Library Information Science, Anthropology, Social Work, and languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Arabic and Italian.

As for the implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme, the University is currently seeking suggestions and feedback on a draft undergraduate curriculum framework it has created to this end.