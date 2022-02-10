Agla station: Vishwavidyalaya

For almost two years, Delhi University students from different parts of the country have been waiting for college to reopen. On Wednesday, after two days of continuous protests by student activists, the varsity’s administration announced that colleges will reopen on February 17.

All outstation students have been “advised” to plan arrival in Delhi so they can complete a three days of isolation before reporting to their college or department.

The Indian Express spoke to students about the resumption of classes, and how they will manage to find accommodation in a week.

Second-year English (Hons), Hansraj College

Hailing from neighbouring Meerut, Aggarwal has visited her college only once after admission, when she came to collect her library card. A seven-day deadline is not enough, she feels. “I have been waiting for college to reopen, but the decision was very sudden. Seven days is too less a time to move to Delhi and find accommodation. I have started calling brokers,” she said.

Over the past few months, she has seen her friends join offline classes in different institutions across the country.

“I see my friends, who have joined private colleges, posting photos on social media. We did everything right and ended up in the prestigious Delhi University, but we have missed out on the experiences,” she said.

So far, online classes have meant that she is constantly in front of a screen. “Not only do we attend classes online, but we also have to do a lot of reading online. Staying constantly in front of the screen for hours has led to persistent headaches. My attention span has also reduced,” she said.

She said that even though her teachers try to make the classes as interactive as possible, she is missing out on real-life discussions. “I had expected a lot more from DU,” she said.

Arja Dileep K, 22

First-year MA English

The student from Ernakulam, Kerala, suddenly has a host of problems to worry about, right from the cost of flights to accommodation.

“I was excited for classes to begin, but now that it is a reality, it seems like a lot of effort. I have to make arrangements for travel and accommodation. And ensure that I have three days of isolation before joining college. The flights are expensive already.”

She added, “The exams in March may be held online, so not only do I have to find accommodation, I have to look for one with good internet connectivity. I might have to travel home for the exams.” She is travelling light since she still does not know how long college will remain open for.

Saniya Raahath, 19

Second-year Journalism (Hons), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

With the decision to reopen becoming a reality, Raahath too is now figuring out her travel plans. “I have not made any plans for accommodation as of now,” she said.

The 19-year-old has felt repeatedly over the past year that she made a mistake by joining DU. She had joined the journalism graduate programme at Symbiosis University, Pune before she got through to DU. “I thought of joining DU instead because Delhi is the hub of journalism. But DU remained closed for all of 2021. Symbiosis was open for a few months towards the end of 2021. So did other private colleges I had applied to. Sometimes I feel like I made a mistake,” said Raahath, who is currently based in Kollam, Kerala.

She said online education is not helping her much. “There is no participation in online classes, the assignments are mostly theoretical in nature, and the open book exams feel futile. I feel like if I graduate like this, I will be incompetent,” she said.

On the flipside, she says, online classes gave her ample time to intern at a news organisation and a marketing organisation.

Akash Dhiman, 20

Bachelors in Journalism, Delhi School of Journalism

Dhiman is excited about returning to college as he believes the learning process was being affected.

“Online learning is very limited in comparison to how much I would have grasped had I gone to college. There is less interaction, and everyone just wants to get through with the syllabus.”

Originally from Raigarh, Dhiman has been staying in a paying guest accommodation for the past few months and will not be up to his neck.

“For me, accommodation won’t be a problem as I am already staying in a paying guest accommodation in Delhi, but for my friends who came back last year in October and went back in December, it will be a challenge.”

Although many PGs and flats are vacant, they won’t be capable of accommodating students since they were shut for last 2 years, he said.

Adhiraj Hazarika, 20

BCom programme, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

The cost of flights, more than a place to live, is what has got Hazarika worried since he only has four days to make arrangements. While managing accommodation would not be an issue for him as he was staying in a PG which he had booked early last year itself, tickets could pose an issue, said the Dibrugarh resident. “To include the three day isolation period, I will have to book tickets in a short period, which will be expensive,” he said. However, he is happy that colleges are finally reopening.

“The course work has been managed but the question is how much I have learnt. Interaction with teachers and classmates has largely been missing and that also has an impact on the learning process,” he said.