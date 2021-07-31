Delhi University: In five days, over 51,000 apply for 20,000 PG seats

DU’s undergraduate registration process will begin on August 2, and the last date to apply will be August 31. (Representational Photo)

In the last five days since Delhi University’s admission portal opened for postgraduate (PG) students, over 51,000 have already applied for the 20,000-odd seats.

As per data made available on the admission website of the university as of 8 pm on Friday, 51,392 applicants had registered for various PG courses on offer.

DU has also seen 7,441 registrations for its MPhil and PhD courses till Friday night. Registration for these courses began on July 26 and continue till August 21.

Admissions to the PG courses in the university are mostly conducted either on the basis of entrance tests or merit, or in some cases — a combination of the two.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the DU Entrance Test (DUET) — including some UG courses — had announced on Thursday night that the entrance exams would be held from September 26 to October 1.

This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 from 24 last year.

Four courses that will have admissions through DUET starting this year include Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

DU’s undergraduate (UG) registration process will begin on August 2, and the last date to apply will be August 31.

On Friday, the Admission Committee Chairperson Rajeev Gupta told The Indian Express that the first cut-off list will likely be out around September 8-10.

DU officials and principals have said that the cut-offs are expected to skyrocket this year as a lot of students have scored above 95% in the CBSE Class 12 Boards. Last year, in an unprecedented situation, Lady Shri Ram College had three courses with a 100% cut-off.

This year, 70,004 students have scored 95% and above in the CBSE Class 12 Boards — about the same as the number of total UG seats in the University across colleges.

Keeping in mind the convenience of students due to the “unprecedented pandemic situation”, the University has decided to keep its eligibility criteria and fee structure the same as last year. The entire admission process from start to finish will also be online, like in 2020.