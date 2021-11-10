Delhi University first-year classes to begin from November 22

Classes for the newly admitted batch of Delhi University undergraduate students will begin on November 22.

Admissions against the fifth cut-off list are currently ongoing in Delhi University. Following this, the university has scheduled a special admission drive starting November 18.

There is no sixth list admission scheduled by the university as of now but it will notify subsequent lists of seats to continue to remain empty.

According to the new academic calendar released by the university, the academic year for these newly admitted students will begin on November 22. The university has not yet notified the return to offline classes for this batch.

Currently, only final year students are permitted to attend practicals offline while all theory classes continue to be held online for all students.

The first-semester exam for first-year students will start on March 21, 2022, and their second semester will begin on April 7.

For postgraduate courses, the new academic year for first-year students will begin on December 1.