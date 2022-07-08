scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Delhi University extends registration for centenary chance exams till June 14

The centenary chance examination is supposed to be another chance for former DU students who could not complete their degrees.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 7:41:43 pm
As of June 30, a total of 8,095 former students had completed their registrations and paid the fees. (File)

Delhi University has extended the last date for registration to its centenary chance examinations to June 14.

After the final date for registrations having been extended multiple times, Dean (Exams) Diwan Rawat stated that this will be the final extension as the university cannot afford any further delay.

The centenary chance examination is supposed to be another chance for former DU students who could not complete their degrees. With this extension, the eligibility for this chance has been extended to those who had completed their studies at DU till their penultimate semester, have marksheets for the previous semesters and did not appear in their final semester examinations. Earlier, it was only open to students who had completed their course work and statutory requirements prescribed for completion of the course and have essential repeat or failed in their final marksheet.

As of June 30, a total of 8,095 former students had completed their registrations and paid the fees.

