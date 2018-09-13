Security, better infrastructure: What brought students out to vote in DU elections

Students queue up to vote, Wednesday. (Praveen Khanna) Students queue up to vote, Wednesday. (Praveen Khanna)

(Written by Bhumika Pant)

Security and sanitation for women and upgradation of infrastructure in colleges were the major issues which drew students to cast their vote in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday. Apurva Sharma, a third-year BCom (Hons) student at Hansraj College, said, “I will cast my vote for the organisation which has worked for sanitation, and security of women.”

Sanjana, a second-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, said she will vote for the organisation which has promised better canteens. Another student said “Sanitary pads vending machine has been installed in one of our college blocks. If they provide better infrastructure, I will be happy.” However, many students said they will press on NOTA, and that polls “should be conducted in a different manner”. Several students said DUSU polls were not as important as elections in their individual colleges.

“I pressed on NOTA because I don’t feel any candidate is worthy… their campaigning is more about yelling…,” said a student. They do tell us about their manifesto, but not in a detailed manner.

“I pressed on NOTA because I don’t feel any candidate is worthy of any post. They do tell us about their manifesto, but not in a detailed manner. Secondly, their campaigning is more about yelling…They have never conducted one-on-one interaction with students…,” said Nadia Faruque, second-year political science (Hons) student of Sri Venkateshwara College. A total of 23 candidates fought for various posts in the DUSU polls Wednesday. The results will be out today.

Several students maintained that the DUSU polls was of a lesser priority for them, and that election at the level of their respective colleges interested them more.

Though the organisation does not work on everything they promise, but they have fulfilled some of them. Sanitary pads vending machine has been installed in one of our college blocks.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App