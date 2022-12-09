Delhi University yet to give nod to dual degree programme

The Delhi University’s dual degree programme is yet to get the green light, as the university’s executive council Friday decided to hold more deliberations before approving it.

The agenda of the DU executive council meeting included discussions on UGC guidelines for pursuing two degree programmes simultaneously. The university’s decision to set up a Section 8 Company, ‘Friends of DU Foundation’ was also on the agenda of the meeting, a matter which was reportedly opposed by the elected executive council members. The roles of the company include establishing and running study centres and coaching classes in any part of the country for professional, technical, vocational or higher education. “This is commercialisation of the university and it will not be answerable to the academic council and executive council,” said Rajpal Singh.

Both these decisions have been put on hold as the executive council has decided to undertake more deliberations before approving and implementing them in the university.

However, the council meeting gave approval to other controversial matters, which includes the university’s notification to fix undergraduate classroom strength at 60 students for lectures and 30 for tutorials.