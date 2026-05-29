Delhi University blocks St Stephen’s College plan to absorb Principal John Varghese as professor

DU tells college the proposed move violates UGC regulations and university rules

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readNew DelhiMay 29, 2026 03:30 PM IST
The college has been in a long-running institutional conflict with DU over questions of governance and autonomy.The college has been in a long-running institutional conflict with DU over questions of governance and autonomy. (File Photo)
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Delhi University has directed St Stephen’s College not to proceed with a proposal to absorb Principal John Varghese as a professor once his tenure as institution head ends, saying such a move would violate University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and university rules.

This comes days after a controversy broke out over the appointment of its new principal. DU had asked St Stephen’s to “not proceed with the appointment” of Professor Susan Elias as its new principal on the grounds that the committee that chose her was allegedly constituted in violation of UGC regulations.

In the present matter, in a letter dated May 29 to the Chairman of the Governing Body of St Stephen’s College, Registrar Vikas Gupta said it was responding to media reports regarding the proposed absorption of Varghese in the college’s English Department.

The University has argued that the proposal has no basis in existing UGC regulations or University rules. It noted that the UGC, which funds colleges, sanctions substantive teaching posts only at the level of Lecturer or Assistant Professor.

The letter also referred to the ongoing legal challenge to Varghese’s continuation as principal, stating that the grant of another term to him is “in violation of UGC Regulations 2018” and that the matter is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

Explaining its position, the University said teachers in colleges are appointed as Assistant Professors and subsequently promoted to Associate Professor and Professor through the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The Registrar further wrote that neither the UGC Regulations nor any rules approved by the statutory bodies of the University provide for the absorption of an employee or any other person directly as a Professor in a college.

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“In view of the above, it is apparent that the absorption of Prof. John Varghese as Professor in the college is in violation of all rules of UGC and University,” the letter stated.

The University then took the position that any recommendation by the Governing Body to this effect would be beyond its powers.

“Accordingly, any such recommendations of the Governing Body is ultra vires and should not be acted upon any further,” the letter said, adding: “You are requested to not proceed with this.”

The University also said that under existing rules, Varghese should be repatriated to his parent institution after the completion of his tenure and would draw pension and other retirement benefits, if any, from that institution alone.

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The communication was issued with the approval of the competent authority and copies were marked to the Chairperson and Secretary of the UGC.

St Stephen’s did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The college has been in a long-running institutional conflict with DU over questions of governance and autonomy.

DU had repeatedly challenged the continuation of Prof Varghese in the principal’s post beyond March 2021, and described his extension as “illegal”, “non-statutory”, and “ab initio null and void”. According to the university, UGC rules required a fresh selection process that would involve DU and the nominees of the commission.

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St Stephen’s had, on the other hand, maintained that Varghese’s continuation was valid under resolutions passed by the supreme council of the college.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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