Delhi University begins staggered reopening

Libraries open today while laboratories and practical work for final year students resume with 50% capacity in Delhi University from September 15.

All students entering the university or college premises should have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. To avail of hostel facilities, both doses have been deemed ‘essential’, but students with one dose may also be permitted.

The university issued an order to this effect on Monday, stating that the physical entry of students is voluntary and that attendance of students shall not be compulsory.



“Any plan of transition to offline mode must take into account the prevailing conditions and the specific requirements of the concerned institutions, allowing it to deal with any eventuality arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, keeping the safety concerns as the utmost priority it was also considered necessary to transit into the blended online-offline mode of teaching and learning in a phased manner,” stated a notice from the registrar’s office.

Laboratory and practical work offline will be permitted for only final year undergraduate and post-graduate students from September 15 and only those exercises and practicals may be conducted that are considered essential in that semester and only 50% of the facilities’ capacity is to be used.

In the meantime, all theory classes are to continue in the online mode as before.

If the seating arrangements in the library are rendered inadequate by following the COVID SOPs, the libraries are to at least allow students to borrow books on a regular basis. It has also been suggested to colleges, departments and centres to give date and time slots to students for using the library to avoid crowding in the premises.

The order also states that, “Final year students may also be allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes , as per the decision of the head of the institution. However, it should be ensured that students not more than 50% of the sitting capacity should be present at any point of time.”