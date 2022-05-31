Delhi University doubles down on Stephen’s against 85:15 admission policy

Delhi University has doubled down on its directions to St Stephen’s College to do away with admission interviews to its general seats, stating that the rationale for interviews has become redundant with the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test, and will only introduce subjectivity to a standardised process, eventually leading to discrimination.

DU has also reiterated that it will not recognise admissions conducted in violation of its policies, and will consider them null and void. “Prolonging the discussion… shall be antithetic to the smooth and timely conduct of admissions and would unnecessarily lead to confusion and inconvenience to the candidates seeking admission…,” it has communicated to the college.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In its communications with DU, the college has maintained that it has the right to follow its admission policy as a minority institution, and has referred to the 1992 Supreme Court judgement which allowed it to go ahead with its interview system.

In a letter to St Stephen’s principal John Varghese on Monday, Registrar Vikas Gupta has written that the Supreme Court judgement has to be “read in the light of facts and circumstances”.

“… the judgement has no direct relevance in changed facts and circumstances as admissions are going to be done based on merit obtained …through… common entrance test… adding a score based on interview to score … obtained through a standardised, statistically robust procedure would introduce subjectivity… and eventually lead to discrimination…,” he has written.