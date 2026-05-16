EXCLUSIVE | Delhi University rolls out new digital UG, PG admission system linked to NTA. Here’s how it works

Students will no longer need to manually fill out personal details and CUET scores in admission forms

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readNew DelhiMay 16, 2026 01:20 PM IST
Delhi University has announced a six-member panel to investigate allegations that DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha slapped a faculty member at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.Delhi University said the move is aimed at reducing paperwork, duplication and manual errors in the admission process
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For the first time, Delhi University will introduce automatic digital integration of students’ personal details and CUET scores in both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions this year, The Indian Express has learnt.

The university said the move is aimed at reducing paperwork, duplication and manual errors in the admission process. DU also opened postgraduate admissions on Saturday, marking the first full rollout of the postgraduate system envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The digital integration, being rolled out through the government’s DigiLocker and API Setu platforms, will allow key student information — including names, dates of birth, gender, category, parents’ names and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores — to be automatically fetched into the admission portal instead of requiring applicants to repeatedly upload documents or manually fill in forms.

In a statement issued Saturday, the university said the digital integration was part of the government’s larger “Digital India vision”, describing it as a “secure, scalable, and citizen-focused digital identity solution” that would reduce “the hassle of managing duplicate data”, strengthen “data security”, and create “a uniform authentication mechanism for Government services”.

The university also acknowledged the role of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in “integrating the students’ information on the national registry and extending it to universities securely”.

Admission cycle, key details

This year, DU will, for the first time, offer two distinct postgraduate pathways under the NEP framework — a one-year Master’s programme and a two-year Master’s programme.

For those opting for two-years Master’s: Admissions to the two-year postgraduate programmes will continue through the university’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), with allocations based “solely on the scores obtained in CUET (PG)-2026”, according to the admission notice.

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Students currently in either the third or fourth year of their undergraduate programmes will be eligible to apply, provided they meet programme-specific eligibility conditions and have appeared for the relevant CUET-PG paper.

The university said registrations for the two-year postgraduate programmes would begin on May 16 and close at 11.59 pm on June 7.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 per programme, while applicants from UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories will pay Rs 250 per programme.

The registration portal for admissions has been hosted on the university’s postgraduate admissions website.

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For those opting for one-years Master’s: The university also announced that admissions to the one-year postgraduate programmes would be conducted separately through another portal to be launched later.

Under the NEP-based structure, only Delhi University students pursuing a four-year Bachelor’s Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship, or those completing a four-year Bachelor’s degree with a major in the relevant subject, will be eligible for the one-year Master’s track, subject to other conditions.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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