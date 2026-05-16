EXCLUSIVE | Delhi University rolls out new digital UG, PG admission system linked to NTA. Here’s how it works

Delhi University said the move is aimed at reducing paperwork, duplication and manual errors in the admission process

For the first time, Delhi University will introduce automatic digital integration of students’ personal details and CUET scores in both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions this year, The Indian Express has learnt.

The university said the move is aimed at reducing paperwork, duplication and manual errors in the admission process. DU also opened postgraduate admissions on Saturday, marking the first full rollout of the postgraduate system envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The digital integration, being rolled out through the government’s DigiLocker and API Setu platforms, will allow key student information — including names, dates of birth, gender, category, parents’ names and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores — to be automatically fetched into the admission portal instead of requiring applicants to repeatedly upload documents or manually fill in forms.