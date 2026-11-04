DU’s Daulat Ram College probes sexual harassment charge, sends Assistant Professor on leave

A 55-year-old Assistant Professor of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College (DRC) has been placed on leave and served a show cause notice following a complaint from a woman student who alleged sexual assault and harassment.

DRC Vice Principal Priti Malhotra said, “An enquiry against the professor has been initiated. We cannot speak much on this as the matter is with the internal committee.” She said the professor was “not coming to the college”.

It is learnt that the complaint was filed on October 29, two days after the alleged incident on the college premises.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The complainant has also alleged that the Assistant Professor had been harassing her for three months by sending her inappropriate messages. It is learnt that the complaint mentions several accounts of sexual harassment, inappropriate conduct, coercion and molestation.