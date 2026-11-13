DU’s Daulat Ram College suspends asst professor over complaint of sexual harassment

A 55-year-old Assistant Professor at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College (DRC) has been suspended following a complaint of alleged sexual assault and harassment by a woman student.
Mukul Gupta, chairperson of the governing body of DRC, said, “He has been suspended and debarred from entering the college premises.”
Officials familiar with the development said the matter was being examined by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).“Earlier this week, the ICC recommended the suspension of the Assistant Professor, following which the governing body forwarded the recommendation to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) for approval on Tuesday… VC Yogesh Singh approved the suspension and sent it to the college…,” a senior official from DU administration said.
Earlier, the college had placed the Assistant Professor on leave and a show cause notice issued in the wake of the complaint by a woman student who alleged that professor had been harassing her for three months by sending her inappropriate messages.
The complaint was filed on October 29, two days after the alleged incident took place on the college premises. It is learnt that the complainant in her complaint mentioned several accounts of sexual harassment, inappropriate conduct, coercion and molestation.
Rejecting the allegations, the professor had earlier this month told The Indian Express, “I am being framed and harassed. I found out about the complaint. I have been served a show cause notice in the matter and placed on leave. The college has not mentioned that till now but I will soon submit my response…”