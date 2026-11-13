DU’s Daulat Ram College suspends asst professor over complaint of sexual harassment

A 55-year-old Assistant Professor at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College (DRC) has been suspended following a complaint of alleged sexual assault and harassment by a woman student.

Mukul Gupta, chairperson of the governing body of DRC, said, “He has been suspended and debarred from entering the college premises.”

Officials familiar with the development said the matter was being examined by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).“Earlier this week, the ICC recommended the suspension of the Assistant Professor, following which the governing body forwarded the recommendation to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) for approval on Tuesday… VC Yogesh Singh approved the suspension and sent it to the college…,” a senior official from DU administration said.