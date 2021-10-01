DU cut-off list 2021 Live Updates: Aryabhatta College releases first cut-off list

DU cut-off list 2021 released Live Updates: The Delhi University undergraduate admissions will be held online this year. (Representative Image)
DU cut-off list 2021 Live Updates: Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College Friday released its first cut-off list for 13 undergraduate courses.
The highest cut-off is marked at 98.5 per cent in BA (Hons) Psychology — a slight increase from the college’s cut-off last year — while the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and B.Com (Honours) is 98 per cent. There has been a jump of two percentage points in the cut-off for BA (Honours) History, from 93 per cent to 95 per cent.
The cut-off list is tentative as it is yet to be approved by Delhi University and might be subject to change before the final list is released.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 47 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero related deaths with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, data shared by the city's health department showed. In September, only 5 Covid fatalities were reported. As such, the death toll stands at 25,087. Currently, there are 400 active cases in Delhi.
The cumulative case count on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus to date.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated Delhiites for "no increase" in power tariff for seven years in a row. Power bills for some residents may slightly increase from today as the DERC has raised the pension surcharge from 5 per cent to 7 per cent.
On the other hand, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said no Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals.
In other news, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognizance of the Rohini court shootout and sought suggestions from different bar associations regarding security at the district court. The court has asked the associations to send their suggestions to the counsel representing the Commissioner of Delhi Police.
A Delhi court granted bail to Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary in connection with the inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar in August.
Metropolitan Magistrate Priyank Nayak granted bail to Chaudhary subject to him furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount. The court relied on the recent order of the Delhi High Court wherein co-accused Preet Singh was granted bail.
Power bills in Delhi are set to go up slightly starting Friday.
Under the new power tariff order for 2021-22 announced by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday, the pension trust surcharge, which is levied on every bill, has been increased from 5% to 7%. There are no changes in the fixed charges or energy charges.
Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested a year ago on charges of sedition while on his way to Hathras following the murder of a Dalit woman, did not write like a “responsible” journalist, “only and only reports to incite Muslims”, and also wrote to “sympathise with Maoists and Communists”, the UP Special Task Force (STF) is learnt to have stated in the chargesheet filed against him.
While the cut-offs will be declared on Friday, the process for admission will begin only on Monday. The process is completely online and fee has to be paid at college admission portals starting 10 am on Monday, October 4
Aryabhatta College’s first cut-off for 13 UG courses has been released with the highest cut-off being set at 98.5 per cent BA (H) Psychology. The cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98 per cent. The cut-off for BA (H) English has increased by 1 per cent and is declared at 96 per cent. Read more
Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had a cut-off of 100 per cent for three subjects, something that is unprecedented in Delhi University’s history. As the first cut-offs for undergraduate courses come out today, LSR principal Suman Sharma says the numbers are expected to remain the same and hopes that the new students will be able to attend classes physically. She also speaks about the pandemic-induced digital divide and how the college has taken steps to address it. Read full interview
The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed unhappiness over the reply filed by the government in a case challenging the prohibition on use of herbal flavoured hookahs at public places in the capital, and granted the State a week’s time to inform it about the decision of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The court had earlier asked the Delhi government to reconsider its decision of prohibiting the use of hookahs at public places, after taking into account the present Covid-19 situation in the capital. Justice Rekha Palli Thursday said the response filed does not answer whether the DDMA has reconsidered the decision which was taken in August 2020.
“This is not acceptable,” said the court, while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by a few restaurants and bars for a direction that the authorities, including police, do not to interfere with the sale of herbal flavoured hookahs or take any action against them. Read More
A Delhi court has granted bail to two men accused in the vandalism of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in New Delhi’s high-security Ashoka Road area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Amardeep Kaur granted bail to the two accused, Vijay and Sachin Kumar. Their lawyer, Shahsi Ranjan, had argued that they were falsely implicated in the case by police. Read More
All schools in Delhi have been issued an advisory on practices to be followed to ensure that children maintain safe practices while playing online games.
The advisory for parents and teachers, designed by the central government’s Department of School Education and Literacy, has been issued by the Directorate of Education.
Explaining the need for the advisory, the circular states, “… the closure of schools due to the pandemic has increased use of mobile and internet by children. However, online gaming has many downsides. Playing online games leads to a serious gaming addiction which has been considered a gaming disorder. Read More
No Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.
The authority in its fresh Covid-19 guidelines, however, said that restrictions on large gatherings and congregations have been relaxed only to the extent of celebration of festivals till November 15.
“Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an official order. Read More
Initiating a suo motu case on security of court complexes in Delhi in the wake of last week’s shootout at the Rohini district court, the Delhi High Court Thursday said there is a need for effective deployment of sufficient number of police personnel.
The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the court may have to pass orders regarding the process of frisking. “Checking of the lawyers…there is already resistance because everybody is in a hurry; not that nobody wants checking. How to do that. Please give your suggestions,” it said, while seeking suggestions on the security of court complexes from the bar associations of different courts and the High Court.
Issuing notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs and others, the court also said there is need for installation of more CCTV cameras at all strategic points. “They must work round-the-clock,” it added. Read More
Three unidentified men allegedly broke open the donation box of a temple in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and looted cash on Thursday morning, police said.
The police found that three unidentified men, whose faces were covered, had entered the temple situated at Aggarwal Bhawan in east Punjabi Bagh. They broke open the 'daanpatra' (donation box) and looted unknown amount of cash between 1 am to 1.30 am on Thursday, a senior police officer said.
The guard of the temple, Santlal Tiwari (51), who was present inside the premises didn't notice anything unusual, the police said, adding that the incident was first noticed by the priest Jai Bhagwan Sharma around 5.30 am after opening the temple.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police added. (PTI)
A fire broke out at a factory in Sector 3, IMT Manesar area in the early hours of Thursday. At least nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said officials, adding that no casualties were reported as the factory was unoccupied at the time. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.
The blaze was brought under control after two hours, said fire department officials. Read More
The Delhi High Court has set aside the appointment of the current chairperson of the Centre for Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Latin American Studies (CSPILAS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), after a professor from the centre challenged it citing university statutes.
Professor Rajiv Saxena had filed a petition against Professor Mazhar Asif’s appointment as chairperson of CSPILAS on February 1, citing it was against the statutes as he was not a teacher at the centre. Asif teaches at the Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies. Read more
The Aquila restaurant at Ansal Plaza, where a woman was allegedly denied entry as she was wearing saree, has been shut after being issued a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The notice makes no mention of the recent incident; rather the civic body has alleged the restaurant was operating without a health trade license, following which the owner was issued a notice and he shut operations. Read more
A 40-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a fight in South Delhi’s Mehrauli extension area late on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Arjun, was drunk and stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife after she tried to stop him from drinking alcohol, said the police. Read more
The Delhi education department has told all government school teachers to either get vaccinated by October 15 or lose out on working days.
In a letter to district education officials, director Udit Prakash Rai has stated that teachers and staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend schools and that their absence will be treated as them being on leave. Read more
A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found murdered at village Ghata on Monday night. The police have arrested two persons, including a woman, believed to be his lover once, for allegedly conspiring to murder him for not agreeing to marry her.
The deceased has been identified as Asif, who hailed from the Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The police said Asif was found dead in an auto-rickshaw with several injuries on his face and body. A resident informed the police that some people were beating up the autorickshaw driver, but by the time they reached, the accused had escaped. Read more
The Delhi BJP has chosen 2,700 party cadres, aged between 18 and 35, as 'vistarak' to work for organisational expansion ahead of the corporation polls scheduled early next year.
On Thursday, the party gave training to these workers and told them to work on connecting people with NaMo application, creating whatsapp groups at booth level and strengthening panna pramukhs.
Speaking at the session, general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh said, “BJP is the only party where every office-bearer is a worker. You are going to give one important month of your lives for organisation expansion and I hope when you come back after a month, you will be full of self-confidence and stronger.” Read more
The butterflies know they have a home here, said 42-year-old Bahadur Rana, pointing to a set of plants he has been carefully tending to for nearly two years.
The plants are ‘hosts’ for butterflies and Rana is the caretaker of a home in Faridabad, the front yard of which has been turned into a ‘butterfly habitat’ as part of the Bombay Natural History Society’s (BNHS) project to create such habitats to develop a butterfly corridor in Delhi-NCR.
The home in Faridabad, a former waste dump in a housing society, and two dog shelters are among 67 such habitats that have been created since 2018. Read more