DU cut-off list 2021 Live Updates: Aryabhatta College releases first cut-off list

Delhi Live News Today

Delhi on Thursday recorded 47 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero related deaths with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, data shared by the city's health department showed. In September, only 5 Covid fatalities were reported. As such, the death toll stands at 25,087. Currently, there are 400 active cases in Delhi.

The cumulative case count on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus to date.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated Delhiites for "no increase" in power tariff for seven years in a row. Power bills for some residents may slightly increase from today as the DERC has raised the pension surcharge from 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

On the other hand, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said no Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals.

In other news, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognizance of the Rohini court shootout and sought suggestions from different bar associations regarding security at the district court. The court has asked the associations to send their suggestions to the counsel representing the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary.

A Delhi court granted bail to Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary in connection with the inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar in August.

Metropolitan Magistrate Priyank Nayak granted bail to Chaudhary subject to him furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount. The court relied on the recent order of the Delhi High Court wherein co-accused Preet Singh was granted bail.

Power bills in Delhi are set to go up slightly starting Friday.

Under the new power tariff order for 2021-22 announced by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday, the pension trust surcharge, which is levied on every bill, has been increased from 5% to 7%. There are no changes in the fixed charges or energy charges.

Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested a year ago on charges of sedition while on his way to Hathras following the murder of a Dalit woman, did not write like a “responsible” journalist, “only and only reports to incite Muslims”, and also wrote to “sympathise with Maoists and Communists”, the UP Special Task Force (STF) is learnt to have stated in the chargesheet filed against him.